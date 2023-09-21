Love Island's Ekin-Su and politician John Bercow join The Traitors USA cast

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and politician John Bercow are to appear in the US version of The Traitors.

The hit reality series, which made its debut in the UK last year, will return soon for a second season in America with some familiar faces to British viewers.

Just like in the UK series, the show sees contestants taking part in a game where some of the them have been secretly chosen as ‘Traitors’. They must ‘murder’ the other contestants, who have to try to weed out the traitors in a series of vote-offs.

A cash prize of $250,000 awaits for either the traitors or faithfuls who remain at the end of the game.

The American version of the show features (semi) famous contestants from the realms of TV, stage, music and sport.

Alongside Ekin-Su and John Bercow, those taking part in the new US series include Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen (Love Island USA), Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge), Dan Gheesling (Big Brother), Deontay Wilder (Boxer), Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio (The Challenge), Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire) and Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami).

Joining them are Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid (Shahs of Sunset), Parvati Shallow (Survivor), Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor), Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange Country) and Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas).

The second season of The Traitors USA will air in early 2024.

The Traitors streams on Peacock in the US and is available to watch online in the UK via BBC Three and iPlayer. You can currently catch up on the first season now.

The UK version of the show will be back on BBC One this autumn with a brand new series.