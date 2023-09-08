The winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2023 has been crowned in tonight’s grand final.

The 18th series of the BBC One culinary competition aired this summer.

Twenty celebrities who embarked on the journey to become the Celebrity MasterChef champion of 2023 and this week saw five finalists go head to head.

Going into tonight’s final episode of the week, just a trio of famous faces remained in the race.

Who won Celebrity MasterChef 2023?

In a tense final announcement, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace crowned singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans the winner of this year’s show.

He beat Love Island star Luca Bish and actress Amy Walsh in the final to take the title.

Wynne said: “This is a brilliant feeling. The kids will love this, they’ll be like ‘Dad! I can’t believe you did it when all you cook for us is beans on toast!’ The experience has totally changed my life. It has just been beautiful and I can’t thank Gregg and John and everybody here at MasterChef enough.”

In the final episode, with just a single challenge separating the remaining trio from the coveted trophy, the heat was on.

The finalists faced the ultimate test: preparing and presenting flawless three-course meals within the tight time frame of two hours, all under the discerning gaze of judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

It was their final opportunity to demonstrate that they possessed the essential qualities required for victory, showcasing unwavering passion and creativity through their culinary creations.

Earlier in the finals week, singer Jamelia and The Wanted’s Max George were eliminated.

As champion, Wynne follows in the footsteps of past winners Lisa Snowdon, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

You can catch up on the latest series on BBC iPlayer here.