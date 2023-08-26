Celebrity Big Brother return teased by ITV ahead of new reboot

ITV bosses have teased a possible return for Celebrity Big Brother.

ITV will become the new home of Big Brother in the UK this year with a brand new series starting in the autumn on ITV2 and ITVX.

It will be the first series of Big Brother in the UK since 2018 when the show last aired on Channel 5. The series originally debuted in 2000 on Channel 4.

Ahead of the new reboot, ITV’s Director of Reality Commissioning, Paul Mortimer has teased future plans for the show.

He shared: “It will be a hit. Its looking fantastic. The house looks amazing. We’ve got a six week run coming up, that’s our first foray into it, but it will be back next year of course.”

Asked whether we’d see a return of Celebrity Big Brother, he added: “We have bought into Big Brother, a lot of us at ITV are BB fans. I can’t imagine that we’re in it just to do two, six week runs across 2023 and 2024.

“This is the start of it – so just watch this space.”

For now Big Brother will make its much-awaited return in October. An exact start date is to be announced.

A fresh ensemble of meticulously chosen housemates, representing diverse backgrounds, will inhabit the renowned reality TV dwelling for up to six weeks. Cameras will capture their every move while the nation follows their every twist and turn.

All the drama will unfold within the walls of the iconic Big Brother house, which will undergo a contemporary transformation to align with this reimagined version of the show. Engaging challenges, suspenseful nominations, and live evictions will take centre stage once more.

The public will again play a pivotal role by voting throughout the series, ultimately deciding the victor who will seize a life-changing cash prize.

AJ Odudu and Will Best were previously announced to host both the main show and a nightly spin-off.

AJ said: “I couldn’t be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Meanwhile live feed will return on ITVX each evening.