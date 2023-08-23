Emma and Matt Willis 'to host Love Is Blind UK on Netflix'

Emma and Matt Willis are set to host the new UK version of Love Is Blind.

The Netflix dating show sees singletons set up on a series of blind dates, only able to communicate via pods.

If they feel a connection, they can propose and only then will they meet their potential future partner face to face. Cameras follow the new couples as they move in and prepare to marry, before they ultimately decide whether or not to stay together.

Emma Willis currently hosts The Voice UK on ITV

Netflix previously confirmed a first ever UK series, which The Sun says will be fronted by couple Emma and Matt Willis.

A source shared: “Emma and Matt caught the attention of show bosses following their documentary about Matt’s addiction battle – this was later boosted by Cooking With The Stars.

“They were perfect for Love Is Blind UK, but still had competition from famous couples, including Marvin and Rochelle Humes.”

The UK version of Love Is Blind is expected to launch on Netflix in 2024.

For now you can catch up on past seasons of Love Is Blind‘s main series on Netflix here.

First premiering in 2020, the show follows a unique concept where singles engage in a series of conversations and interactions without ever seeing each other face-to-face. The ultimate goal is to form deep emotional connections and even fall in love, all while being physically separated.

As the show progresses, participants choose partners, propose, and eventually meet in person before deciding whether to continue their relationships or not. The series explores the complexities of love, attraction, and relationships in a captivating and unconventional manner, making it a fascinating watch for viewers intrigued by the dynamics of human connections.

The new UK version joins other international spin-offs including Love Is Blind: Sweden, Love Is Blind: Japan and Love Is Blind: Brazil.