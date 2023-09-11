The line up of Queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2023 has been officially revealed!

The brand new fifth series begins soon on BBC Three and iPlayer.

The ten queens taking part this year are: Kate Butch, DeDeLicious, Vicki Vivacious, Cara Melle, Michael Marouli, Tomara Thomas, Alexis Saint Pete, Miss Naomi Carter, Ginger Johnson, Banksie.

Every week, they will face challenges that push their drag race skills to the limits, all in the pursuit of impressing Ru to secure their place in the competition.

The supreme authority, Mama Ru herself, holds the power to decide who gets to “shantay” and continue versus who must “sashay away.” Alongside Ru, the judging panel features Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr and a sparkling array of superstar guest judges.

Meet the Queens taking part below!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 5 cast

Alexis Saint Pete

Alexis Saint-Pete. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 28

From: London

Instagram username: @alexis_saint_pete

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Alexis says: “Siema! My name is Alexis Saint-Pete, I’m 29 years old and I’m your favourite Polish Princess living in London – I’m the Polish Billy Elliot!”

Banksie

Banksie. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 23

From: Manchester

Instagram username: @therealbanksie

Pronouns out of drag: They / Them

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Banksie says: “Hi, I’m Banksie. I’m 23 years old, and I’m the seven foot supermodel of Manchester.”

Cara Melle

Cara Melle. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 26

From: London

Instagram username: @tastemycaramelle

Pronouns out of drag: She / Her

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Cara Melle says: “My name is Cara Melle, I’m 26 and I’m originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and I’ve been living in London for the past seven years. I came to London to study at the London College of Fashion, and then all of a sudden my drag life took over, so I stayed and here I am!”

DeDeLicious

DeDeLicious. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 20

From: Kent

Instagram username: @dede_licious_

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

DeDeLicious says: “Hello world! My name is DeDeLicious, I’m 20 years old, and I’m from Tunbridge Wells in Kent. You can’t keep your eyes off me. I like to be camp and stupid.”

Ginger Johnson

Ginger Johnson. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 34

From: County Durham

Instagram username: @houseofjohnson

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Ginger Johnson says: “Hi! I’m Ginger Johnson, I’m 34 years old from County Durham and I am a helium balloon in the shape of a woman!”

Kate Butch

Kate Butch. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 26

From: Derbyshire

Instagram username: @thekatebutch

Pronouns out of drag: They / Them

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Kate Butch says: “Hiya! My name is Kate Butch, I am 26 years old and I am the face, the body, the fashion and the liar of Series Five! I am a silly goose from Buxton in Derbyshire, and in homage to my namesake, Kate Bush, I took to the wily, windy moors and landed here on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!”

Michael Marouli

Michael Marouli. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 39

From: Newcastle Upon Tyne

Instagram username: @michaelmarouli

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Michael Marouli says: “Hi, I’m Michael Marouli, I’m 39 years old all the way from Newcastle upon Tyne and I’m your Geordie tart with a heart!”

Miss Naomi Carter

Miss Naomi Carter. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 23

From: Doncaster

Instagram username: @missnaomicarterofficial

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Miss Naomi Carter says: “Ey up babes! I’m Miss Naomi Carter, I’m 23 and I’m all the way from Doncaster!”

Tomara Thomas

Tomara Thomas. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 25

From: Hartlepool

Instagram username: @tomarathomas_

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Tomara Thomas says: “I’m Tomara Thomas, I’m 25, all the way from Hartlepool in the North East! The time has come for this star is to shine. You’re not ready for me!”

Vicki Vivacious

Vicki Vivacious. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 36

From: Cornwall

Instagram username: @vickivivaciousofficial

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Vicki Vivacious says: “I’m Vicki Vivacious, I’m 36 years old and I’m from sunny Cornwall. From farmland to fabulous, I’m here to rep every single Cornish queen that is on the planet!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 starts soon on BBC Three and iPlayer.

For now, all episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are now streaming on BBC iPlayer.