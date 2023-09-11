The line up of Queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2023 has been officially revealed!
The brand new fifth series begins soon on BBC Three and iPlayer.
The ten queens taking part this year are: Kate Butch, DeDeLicious, Vicki Vivacious, Cara Melle, Michael Marouli, Tomara Thomas, Alexis Saint Pete, Miss Naomi Carter, Ginger Johnson, Banksie.
Every week, they will face challenges that push their drag race skills to the limits, all in the pursuit of impressing Ru to secure their place in the competition.
The supreme authority, Mama Ru herself, holds the power to decide who gets to “shantay” and continue versus who must “sashay away.” Alongside Ru, the judging panel features Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr and a sparkling array of superstar guest judges.
Meet the Queens taking part below!
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 5 cast
Alexis Saint Pete
Age: 28
From: London
Instagram username: @alexis_saint_pete
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Alexis says: “Siema! My name is Alexis Saint-Pete, I’m 29 years old and I’m your favourite Polish Princess living in London – I’m the Polish Billy Elliot!”
Banksie
Age: 23
From: Manchester
Instagram username: @therealbanksie
Pronouns out of drag: They / Them
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Banksie says: “Hi, I’m Banksie. I’m 23 years old, and I’m the seven foot supermodel of Manchester.”
Cara Melle
Age: 26
From: London
Instagram username: @tastemycaramelle
Pronouns out of drag: She / Her
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Cara Melle says: “My name is Cara Melle, I’m 26 and I’m originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and I’ve been living in London for the past seven years. I came to London to study at the London College of Fashion, and then all of a sudden my drag life took over, so I stayed and here I am!”
DeDeLicious
Age: 20
From: Kent
Instagram username: @dede_licious_
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
DeDeLicious says: “Hello world! My name is DeDeLicious, I’m 20 years old, and I’m from Tunbridge Wells in Kent. You can’t keep your eyes off me. I like to be camp and stupid.”
Ginger Johnson
Age: 34
From: County Durham
Instagram username: @houseofjohnson
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Ginger Johnson says: “Hi! I’m Ginger Johnson, I’m 34 years old from County Durham and I am a helium balloon in the shape of a woman!”
Kate Butch
Age: 26
From: Derbyshire
Instagram username: @thekatebutch
Pronouns out of drag: They / Them
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Kate Butch says: “Hiya! My name is Kate Butch, I am 26 years old and I am the face, the body, the fashion and the liar of Series Five! I am a silly goose from Buxton in Derbyshire, and in homage to my namesake, Kate Bush, I took to the wily, windy moors and landed here on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!”
Michael Marouli
Age: 39
From: Newcastle Upon Tyne
Instagram username: @michaelmarouli
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Michael Marouli says: “Hi, I’m Michael Marouli, I’m 39 years old all the way from Newcastle upon Tyne and I’m your Geordie tart with a heart!”
Miss Naomi Carter
Age: 23
From: Doncaster
Instagram username: @missnaomicarterofficial
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Miss Naomi Carter says: “Ey up babes! I’m Miss Naomi Carter, I’m 23 and I’m all the way from Doncaster!”
Tomara Thomas
Age: 25
From: Hartlepool
Instagram username: @tomarathomas_
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Tomara Thomas says: “I’m Tomara Thomas, I’m 25, all the way from Hartlepool in the North East! The time has come for this star is to shine. You’re not ready for me!”
Vicki Vivacious
Age: 36
From: Cornwall
Instagram username: @vickivivaciousofficial
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Vicki Vivacious says: “I’m Vicki Vivacious, I’m 36 years old and I’m from sunny Cornwall. From farmland to fabulous, I’m here to rep every single Cornish queen that is on the planet!”
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 starts soon on BBC Three and iPlayer.
For now, all episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are now streaming on BBC iPlayer.