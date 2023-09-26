Here are the contestants on the Great British Bake Off 2023 as the new series kicks off tonight.

The Great British Bake Off airs at 8PM on Tuesday nights on Channel 4 with a brand new line up of 12 bakers battling it out in 30 challenges over 10 weeks.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will set the tasks and will decide the star baker – plus which unlucky contestant is sent home – each week.

Also joining the tent are Noel Fielding and new co-host Alison Hammond who together will be with the bakers every step of the way to lend words of support.

Meet this year’s bakers below!

Great British Bake Off 2023 contestants

Abbi

Age: 27

From: Cumbria

Instagram username: @abbibramble

Abbi, a veg grower and delivery driver in Cumbria, developed her baking skills while growing up in Yorkshire. She draws inspiration from the Victorian era and nature, creating bakes with a touch of fairytale magic.

Amos Lilley

Age: 43

From: North London

Instagram username: @amosss3

Amos, a deli and grocery manager in North London, was inspired by his mum’s baking prowess. His colorful and chic baking style combines tradition with a modern twist, reflecting his love for film, theater, and theme parks.

Cristy Sharp

Age: 33

From: East London

Instagram username: @cristysharp_

Cristy, a mom and personal assistant in East London, specializes in making enchanting and pretty cakes. Her bakes are influenced by her Israeli heritage and her husband’s Jamaican roots, and she enjoys perfecting their appearance.

Dan

Age: 42

From: Cheshire

Instagram username: @dancazador9

Dan, a civil engineering resource planner in Cheshire, discovered his love for baking during his travels in South America. He’s passionate about pies and patisserie and enjoys tackling challenging bakes from his extensive collection of cookbooks.

Dana Conway

Age: 25

From: Essex

Instagram username: @dana_conway

Dana, a database administrator in Essex, started baking at 16 and now specializes in rustic and homely cakes. She enjoys experimenting with flavors and adding her Indian heritage’s spice twist to her creations.

Josh Smalley

Age: 27

From: Leicestershire

Instagram username: @joshpsmalley

Josh, a post-doctoral research associate in Leicestershire, approaches baking with precision and experimentation. He reinvents classics with alternative flavors and seasonal ingredients from his garden, dreaming of opening his artisan bakery.

Keith Barron

Age: 60

From: Hampshire

Instagram username: @keithbarron6

Keith, a chartered accountant in Hampshire, learned baking from his mum and her Maltese recipes. He enjoys taking on complex bakes and has a growing love for bread-making, all while living steps from the sea.

Matty

Age: 28

From: Cambridgeshire

Instagram username: @mattyedgell

Matty, a PE and science teacher in Cambridgeshire, aspires to recreate the impressive teddy-bear cake his late nan made for his fourth birthday. His rustic yet neat style features traditional flavors, and he’s preparing for the challenge of making his wedding cake.

Nicky

Age: 52

From: West Midlands

Instagram username: @nickybakesalot

Nicky, a retired cabin crew member and volunteer in the West Midlands, bakes cozy traditional treats that evoke fond memories. Her specialties include pastries, bread, and fun birthday cakes for her loved ones.

Rowan Claughton

Age: 21

From: West Yorkshire

Instagram username: @rowanclaughton

Rowan, a student in West Yorkshire, believes in going big with his bakes. He enjoys creating grand and opulent cakes, drawing inspiration from Northern delicacies and his cocktail-making skills.

Saku

Age: 50

From: Herefordshire

Instagram username: @simplysakus

Saku, an intelligence analyst in Herefordshire, infuses her baking with the flavors of her Sri Lankan heritage. She’s a self-taught baker who uses her homegrown ingredients to craft pies and sweets with a touch of spice.

Tasha Stones

Age: 27

From: Bristol

Instagram username: @tasha_f_stones

Tasha, a participation officer in Bristol, embraces fearless baking, using it as a creative outlet. She enjoys designing near-impossible cake creations and loves theater and travel when she’s not in the kitchen.

