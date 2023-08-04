First three celebrities on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up REVEALED

The first three celebs have been officially confirmed for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing line up!

This evening saw the start of this year’s Strictly season as the first contestant reveals were made on The One show.

Actress Amanda Abbington was the first name to be announced. Amanda has starred in some of the UK’s top drama TV series, including Sherlock, Mr Selfridge, Wolfe and Desperate Measures.

Amanda Abbington said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to star”

Second to be announced was Angela Rippon CBE, award-winning journalist, TV presenter, newsreader, and author.

Angela Rippon CBE said: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

The third celebrity announced this evening was actor Layton Williams, best known as a stage and screen actor and has performed in London’s West End, giving performances as the title role in Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie.

Layton Williams said: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Further celebs will be confirmed for the line up in the coming days.

More rumoured celebs for 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include TV host Steph McGovern, Wheelchair basketball player and telly presenter Ade Adepitan, television host Angela Scanlon and Corrie star Ellie Leach.

Also rumoured for the show are TV chef Gino D’Acampo, 80s music icon Shakin Stevens, star of stage and screen Nigel Harman, soap star Adam Thomas, presenter Zara McDermott and actor Bobby Brazier.

Meanwhile, professionals on this season’s Strictly Come Dancing are Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, Nikita Kuzmin and Lauren Oakley.

Concluding the pro dancer line up are Karen Hauer, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Johannes Radebe, Jowita Przystal, Vito Coppola, Kai Widdrington, Katya Jones and Giovanni Pernice.

Fronted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly Come Dancing starts in the autumn on BBC One