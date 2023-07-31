A first look at the new Big Brother has been revealed with the show’s new iconic eye logo.

Big Brother makes its highly anticipated return to UK television on ITV2 and ITVX later this year and a first eye teaser aired this evening (31 July).

The iconic reality series was last seen in 2018 on Channel 5 having first started in 2000 on Channel 4.

As for when Big Brother is back on TV, an exact start date for the new series is to be officially confirmed, but it’s understood to launch in early October.

A fresh cast of carefully selected housemates from diverse backgrounds will move into the world’s most famous reality TV home for a thrilling up to six-week journey. Cameras will capture their every move, and the nation will follow every twist and turn.

All the action will unfold within the iconic Big Brother house, which will receive a contemporary makeover for this exciting reimagining of the show.

Viewers can expect clever tasks, nail-biting nominations, and live evictions, with the public once again having a crucial role in voting throughout the series and ultimately crowning the winner, who will take home a life-changing cash prize.

It’s been reported that producers are keen to avoid ‘influencer types’ and cast housemates ‘from all walks of life’.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host Big Brother on ITV2. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, AJ Odudu and Will Best will have been confirmed present the new series. They will host both live episodes of the main series and a spin-off chat show after each episode.

AJ enthused: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Will shared: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

Big Brother comes to ITV2 and ITVX later this year.