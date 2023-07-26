Love Island’s Scott has spoken out about his exit from the show in tonight’s episode.

This evening saw Scott and Abi become the latest couple to leave the villa after the public vote.

Reflecting on his journey and departure from the show, Scott said: “I knew it was my time and I’ve had a great run. I’ve met so many great people and I’ve learned so much about myself.

Love Island: SR10: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly, Zachariah, Abi, Scott, Ella B and Mitchel ©ITV Plc

Regarding his initial coupling with Catherine, Scott admitted to not expressing his feelings adequately before Casa Amor.

He explained: “At the same time I stayed loyal when I had the opportunity to go elsewhere. It wasn’t as if I went into Casa Amor and no-one liked me – I spoke to Gabby a bit but chose to stay loyal to Catherine. She didn’t do the same thing but hopefully it works out for her. Once the situation is put to bed for me, it’s done and there is no going back.”

Discussing the Casa Amor recoupling, Scott admitted that he had mixed thoughts at the time and didn’t know what to expect: ” In the back of my mind, I wanted to try and prepare for it and then it obviously happened. I got over the situation pretty quickly so I wasn’t down about it.”

Regarding his time with Abi, Scott shared that they had a conversation during Casa Amor, and she left feeling he wasn’t interested in her.

“When we had conversations as friends, I was single and I fancied her,” he continued. “We had good conversations so I thought to myself, why not go try and explore that? Ultimately it hasn’t worked in the end and we’ve become friends as I didn’t see it working from my side. Hopefully we’ll still be friends. ”

Reflecting on other possible connections, Scott mentioned that he regretted not getting to know Leah better when he first entered the Villa.

Love Island: SR10: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi and Scott ©ITV Plc

“I think she held a grudge against me for the rest of her time in the Villa. Maybe I could have gotten to know Leah a bit more than I did,” he added.

Meanwhile, asked who he thought would go all the way and win the series, Scott answered: “Tyrique and Ella. I think they’ve been on the biggest journey.

“The public put them together on day one and I think Ty has struggled with his emotions for so long and for him to say ‘I love you’ and come to terms with everything for this one girl is the best!”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.