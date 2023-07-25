Love Island SPOILER! Lochan looks to take things to the next level with Whitney

Lochan looks to take things to the next level with Whitney on Love Island tonight.

The pair have been going through a journey of growth and connection, steadily strengthening their bond in the Love Island villa.

Now, Lochan is prepared to take a significant step forward in their relationship.

Love Island: SR10: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Lochan and Whitney ©ITV Plc

Seeking a private moment to express his feelings, Lochan takes Whitney aside to the terrace. He opens up, sharing his strong emotions for her and highlighting that they have been together since the beginning of their Love Island journey, spanning four weeks.

He says: “We’ve been basically together from day one, it’s been four weeks and I know how much I like you, and I know how serious I am about you. I wanted to feel like my parents could see that and my parents were happy and they were.”

Lochan candidly admits that he has no intentions of exploring any other connections, both within the villa and outside. He believes that Whitney could be his girlfriend on the outside world and expresses his desire to take their relationship to the next level by being exclusive.

The ball now lies in Whitney’s court. Lochan wants to know if she feels the same way about him and is ready to progress their relationship to the next stage.

It’s a crucial moment for Whitney as she contemplates her feelings and decides if she, too, is prepared to take their connection to a more committed and exclusive level.

With emotions running high, viewers are eagerly waiting to see how Whitney responds to Lochan’s heartfelt proposal and if the two will take a significant leap forward in their Love Island journey ahead of next Monday’s final.

Love Island: SR10: Ep24 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Ella. ©ITV Plc

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Also in tonight’s show, Ella B receives a text announcing the upcoming award ceremony, The Grafties, a night dedicated to celebrating the Islanders. Each category has three nominees, and the winners have been chosen by the public, adding an extra layer of excitement – and drama – to the event.