The winners of Love Island 2023 have been crowned in tonight’s live final results.

This evening’s results saw host Maya Jama join the final couples in the villa and announce the Love Island 2023 winners LIVE.

Four pairs made it to the end after eight weeks in the luxury Majorca villa.

As chosen by the public, it was Jess Harding & Sammy Root who won Love Island 2023.

Back on Sunday night’s Love Island, Ella B & Mitch became the unlucky couple to just miss out on the final after being voted out of the villa.

It left just four confirmed couples chasing the prize money. After two months of recouplings, dumpings and doing bits, the winner was revealed on Monday (31 July).

FREE voting was available over the weekend via the app with the public choosing the winners by voting for their favourite couple.

Love Island 2023 results

WINNERS: Jess Harding & Sammy Root

Runner up: Whitney Adebayo & Lochan Nowacki

Third Place: Ella Thomas & Tyrique Hyde

Fourth Place: Molly Marsh & Zachariah Noble

As winners, Jess & Sammy shared the £50,000 prize money between them.

The results followed the four final couples’ last day in the villa which saw them attend the traditional end-of-series ball.

The boys headed out of the Villa to spruce up while at the villa the girls enjoyed a spa day in the garden.

As the Love Island ball commenced, the Islanders raised their glasses to toast their experience and the pursuit of love before the couples took turns sharing their heartfelt declarations of love.

Love Island: SR10: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders cheers: Ella, Tyrique, Zachariah, Molly, Jess, Sammy, Lochan and Whitney. ©ITV Plc

Tyrique told Ella how she had changed him for the better, encouraging him to open up and embrace vulnerability while Jess opened up to Sammy about how much she valued their connection.

Molly expressed her excitement about their life outside the Villa with Zach and Whitney told Lochan how he made her happy every day.

Applications for Love Island’s next series are open now so if you’re single and ready to mingle, get applying!