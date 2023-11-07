The Masked Singer I'm A Celebrity special returns for 2023

A new I’m A Celebrity Masked Singer special comes to ITV for 2023!

This month, the enigmatic celebrity vocal contest, The Masked Singer, is set to venture into the wild once more with its second I’m A Celebrity themed special.

The new one-off episode will feature a cast of incognito celebrities facing off in an unusual kind of bushtucker challenge.

Last year’s The Masked Singer I’m A Celebrity special line up

Clad in elaborate and wildly eccentric costumes, they will conceal their identities behind disguises like a Witchetty grub or a kangaroo, all while performing musical numbers.

Guessing who are beneath the costumes will be regular celebrity sleuths Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan with Joel Dommett, a former I’m A Celeb star himself, presenting.

The Masked Singer: I’m a Celebrity Special airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, 19 November at 7:30PM ahead of I’m A Celebrity’s launch that evening at 9PM.

WARNING: SPOILERS FROM THE PREVIOUS SPECIAL FOLLOW!

The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity special first made its debut in 2022 with four mystery contestants.

Witchetty Grub was the first contestant of the night to be unmasked, revealed as TV presenter and reality star Alison Hammond. Cockroach became the second contestant of the night to be unmasked, revealed as classical singer Russell Watson.

The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Kanagroo was unmasked as pop icon Sinitta while winning the special by topping the studio audience vote was Koala. They were last to take off their mask to reveal TV presenter Vernon Kay.

The shows producers shared of the TV mash up: “The celebrities may think the jungle is an endurance test but singing on national TV dressed head to toe in a giant costume is no mean feat.

“They may not be playing to win food for their campmates but they will have to hone their singing skills as they attempt to fool the panel and keep them in the dark. With costumes that reflect all things Jungle, this is definitely a show viewers won’t want to miss.”

A brand new full series of The Masked Singer will launch on ITV1 in the new year.