The Voice Kids 2023 contestants: Meet the teams in tonight's final

The Voice Kids UK 2023 final takes place tonight – here’s a run down of all the contestants taking part.
Will.i.am, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating returned to the spinning red chairs for this year’s series.
Acts aged 7 – 14 auditioned for the panel in the blind auditions with each coach looking for the best singers for their teams.
Each coach scouted four singers who will go head to head in the final to be crowned The Voice Kids 2023 winner.
Meet the contestants in the teams below…
The Voice Kids 2023 contestants
Team will.i.am
Theo Hills
The youngest contestant in the competition, 9-year-old Theo performed When I Grow Up from Matilda The Musical at the blind auditions.
Tai’jah Dixon
13-year-old Tai’jah performed an original song at the blind auditions to win a spot on Team Will.
Andrea & Shanice Nyandoro
11-year-old identical twins Andrea & Shanice performed Faith by Stevie Wonder.
Elim Enock
14-year-old Elim performed a cover of Godspeed by Frank Ocean at the blind auditions.
Team Ronan Keating
Niamh Noade
14-year-old Niamh wowed the coaches with a harp cover of ABBA’s The Winner Takes It All.
Danny Bretherton
14-year-old Danny performed So Naive by The Kooks at the blind auditions.
Jarlaith Mervyn
At the blind auditions, 12-year-old Jarlaith performed I Don’t Want to Talk About It by Rod Stewart.
Yazmin Asim
11-year-old Yazmin sang Fingers Crossed by Lauren Spencer-Smith in the auditions.
Team Pixie Lott
Tiara Leigh
13-year-old Tiara’s audition song was Over the Rainbow from Wizard Of Oz.
Hayla – Essen Danns
12-year-old Hayla performed Golden Hour by Jvke at the blind auditions.
Martha Kamugasa
14-year-old Martha won a spot in the next round with a cover of Lift Me Up by Rihanna.
Elyssa Tait
13-year-old Elyssa sang Everything I Didn’t Say by Ella Henderson in the blind auditions.
Team Danny Jones
Oscar Hartland
14-year-old Oscar performed My Hero by Foo Fighters at the auditions.
Alexandra Perez Ramos
12-year-old Alexandra’s blind audition song was Be My Baby by The Ronettes.
Abigail Moore
10-year-old Abigail sang Bryan Adams classic (Everything I Do) I Do It to win a spot on Team Danny.
Will Edgar
14-year-old Will secured the last place in the final with a performance of Nice to Meet Ya by Niall Horan.
The Voice Kids final airs this Saturday night (15 July) from 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.