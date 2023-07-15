The Voice Kids 2023 contestants: Meet the teams in tonight's final

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Pixie: Hayla - Essen Danns, Martha Kamugasa, Tiara Leigh, Elyssa Tait perform. ©ITV Plc

The Voice Kids UK 2023 final takes place tonight – here’s a run down of all the contestants taking part.

Will.i.am, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating returned to the spinning red chairs for this year’s series.

Acts aged 7 – 14 auditioned for the panel in the blind auditions with each coach looking for the best singers for their teams.

Each coach scouted four singers who will go head to head in the final to be crowned The Voice Kids 2023 winner.

Meet the contestants in the teams below…

The Voice Kids 2023 contestants

Team will.i.am

Theo Hills

The youngest contestant in the competition, 9-year-old Theo performed When I Grow Up from Matilda The Musical at the blind auditions.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Will: Theo Hills performs. ©ITV Plc

Tai’jah Dixon

13-year-old Tai’jah performed an original song at the blind auditions to win a spot on Team Will.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tai’jah Dixon performs. ©ITV Plc

Andrea & Shanice Nyandoro

11-year-old identical twins Andrea & Shanice performed Faith by Stevie Wonder.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Will: Shanice & Andrea Nyandoro perform. ©ITV Plc

Elim Enock

14-year-old Elim performed a cover of Godspeed by Frank Ocean at the blind auditions.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Elim Enock performs. ©ITV Plc

Team Ronan Keating

Niamh Noade

14-year-old Niamh wowed the coaches with a harp cover of ABBA’s The Winner Takes It All.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Niamh Noade performs. ©ITV Plc

Danny Bretherton

14-year-old Danny performed So Naive by The Kooks at the blind auditions.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Ronan: Danny Bretherton perform. ©ITV Plc

Jarlaith Mervyn

At the blind auditions, 12-year-old Jarlaith performed I Don’t Want to Talk About It by Rod Stewart.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jarlaith Mervyn performs. ©ITV Plc

Yazmin Asim

11-year-old Yazmin sang Fingers Crossed by Lauren Spencer-Smith in the auditions.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Ronan: Yazmin Asim performs. ©ITV Plc

Team Pixie Lott

Tiara Leigh

13-year-old Tiara’s audition song was Over the Rainbow from Wizard Of Oz.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tiara Leigh performs. ©ITV Plc

Hayla – Essen Danns

12-year-old Hayla performed Golden Hour by Jvke at the blind auditions.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Hayla – Essen Danns performs. ©ITV Plc

Martha Kamugasa

14-year-old Martha won a spot in the next round with a cover of Lift Me Up by Rihanna.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Pixie: Martha Kamugasa performs. ©ITV Plc

Elyssa Tait

13-year-old Elyssa sang Everything I Didn’t Say by Ella Henderson in the blind auditions.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Elyssa Tait performs. ©ITV Plc

Team Danny Jones

Oscar Hartland

14-year-old Oscar performed My Hero by Foo Fighters at the auditions.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Danny: Oscar Hartland. ©ITV Plc

Alexandra Perez Ramos

12-year-old Alexandra’s blind audition song was Be My Baby by The Ronettes.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Alexandra Perez Ramos performs. ©ITV Plc

Abigail Moore

10-year-old Abigail sang Bryan Adams classic (Everything I Do) I Do It to win a spot on Team Danny.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Danny: Abigail Moore. ©ITV Plc

Will Edgar

14-year-old Will secured the last place in the final with a performance of Nice to Meet Ya by Niall Horan.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Danny: Will Edgar performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice Kids final airs this Saturday night (15 July) from 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.