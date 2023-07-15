tellymix
The Voice Kids 2023 contestants: Meet the teams in tonight's final

Posted by Josh Darvill
Team Pixie: Hayla - Essen Danns, Martha Kamugasa, Tiara Leigh, Elyssa Tait perform
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Pixie: Hayla - Essen Danns, Martha Kamugasa, Tiara Leigh, Elyssa Tait perform. ©ITV Plc
The Voice Kids UK 2023 final takes place tonight – here’s a run down of all the contestants taking part.

Will.i.am, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating returned to the spinning red chairs for this year’s series.

Acts aged 7 – 14 auditioned for the panel in the blind auditions with each coach looking for the best singers for their teams.

Each coach scouted four singers who will go head to head in the final to be crowned The Voice Kids 2023 winner.

Meet the contestants in the teams below…

The Voice Kids 2023 contestants

Team will.i.am

Theo Hills
The youngest contestant in the competition, 9-year-old Theo performed When I Grow Up from Matilda The Musical at the blind auditions.

Team Will: Theo Hills performs.
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Will: Theo Hills performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Tai’jah Dixon
13-year-old Tai’jah performed an original song at the blind auditions to win a spot on Team Will.

Tai'jah Dixon performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tai’jah Dixon performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Andrea & Shanice Nyandoro
11-year-old identical twins Andrea & Shanice performed Faith by Stevie Wonder.

Team Will: Shanice & Andrea Nyandoro perform
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Will: Shanice & Andrea Nyandoro perform. ©ITV Plc

 

Elim Enock
14-year-old Elim performed a cover of Godspeed by Frank Ocean at the blind auditions.

Elim Enock
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Elim Enock performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Team Ronan Keating

Niamh Noade
14-year-old Niamh wowed the coaches with a harp cover of ABBA’s The Winner Takes It All.

Niamh Noade performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Niamh Noade performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Danny Bretherton
14-year-old Danny performed So Naive by The Kooks at the blind auditions.

Danny Bretherton perform
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Ronan: Danny Bretherton perform. ©ITV Plc

 

Jarlaith Mervyn
At the blind auditions, 12-year-old Jarlaith performed I Don’t Want to Talk About It by Rod Stewart.

Jarlaith Mervyn
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jarlaith Mervyn performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Yazmin Asim
11-year-old Yazmin sang Fingers Crossed by Lauren Spencer-Smith in the auditions.

Team Ronan: Yazmin Asim perform
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Ronan: Yazmin Asim performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Team Pixie Lott

Tiara Leigh
13-year-old Tiara’s audition song was Over the Rainbow from Wizard Of Oz.

Tiara Leigh performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tiara Leigh performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Hayla – Essen Danns
12-year-old Hayla performed Golden Hour by Jvke at the blind auditions.

Hayla - Essen Danns performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Hayla – Essen Danns performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Martha Kamugasa
14-year-old Martha won a spot in the next round with a cover of Lift Me Up by Rihanna.

Team Pixie: Martha Kamugasa performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Pixie: Martha Kamugasa performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Elyssa Tait
13-year-old Elyssa sang Everything I Didn’t Say by Ella Henderson in the blind auditions.

Elyssa Tait
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Elyssa Tait performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Team Danny Jones

Oscar Hartland
14-year-old Oscar performed My Hero by Foo Fighters at the auditions.

Team Danny: Oscar Hartland
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Danny: Oscar Hartland. ©ITV Plc

 

Alexandra Perez Ramos
12-year-old Alexandra’s blind audition song was Be My Baby by The Ronettes.

Alexandra Perez Ramos performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Alexandra Perez Ramos performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Abigail Moore
10-year-old Abigail sang Bryan Adams classic (Everything I Do) I Do It to win a spot on Team Danny.

Team Danny: Abigail Moore
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Danny: Abigail Moore. ©ITV Plc

 

Will Edgar
14-year-old Will secured the last place in the final with a performance of Nice to Meet Ya by Niall Horan.

Team Danny: Will Edgar performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Danny: Will Edgar performs. ©ITV Plc

 

The Voice Kids final airs this Saturday night (15 July) from 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

