I Kissed A Boy: The Reunion special coming to BBC Three

BBC Three has announced a reunion special for its new dating show I Kissed A Boy.

Ahead of the final of I Kissed A Boy, which drops this coming weekend, a special reunion episode has been confirmed.

A teaser shares: “In this one-off studio special with an audience, Dannii Minogue will get the latest goss from the boys (their love lives, their newfound fame, any lingering chemistry…), celebrate the Masseria’s greatest moments, deep dive into the drama and lead the boys through outrageously funny party games.

“It’s loud and it’s proud. Strap in for I Kissed A Boy: The Reunion.”

I Kissed A Boy: The Reunion airs on Sunday, 11 June at 6am on BBC iPlayer and 9PM on BBC Three.

For now the final episode of the series this Sunday.

Past episodes from the new series are available online on BBC iPlayer now.

I Kissed A Boy sees single guys matched up before meeting for the first time with a kiss.