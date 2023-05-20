Britain's Got Talent 2023 live shows date revealed for semi-finals week

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec and Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli. ©Thames

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 live shows are on their way – here’s everything you need to know!

The semifinals of this year series kickoff later this month with the penultimate round of auditions on ITV1 tonight.

As ever in the live semi-finals, the top acts from the auditions will perform live in the hope of winning the public vote and securing a place in the live grand final.

Each evening a group of acts will perform live for the chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will be on hand to offer up their opinions before the viewing public vote. Each night two acts will go through to the live grand finale.

Britain’s Got Talent live shows start date

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 live shows will start Monday, 29 May ITV1 have confirmed.

As usual, the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals will air each weeknight until Friday.

The performances will take place from 8PM and run to 10PM when the results are announced. The first finalist will be chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

Alongside the performances from the acts there will also be some special guest performances with details to be announced.

How to get audience tickets

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals will take place at the Hammersmith Apollo in London for 2023 and tickets are now available.

Tickets for the Britain’s Got Talent live shows are FREE but in short supply and high demand.

In order to be in the audience, make sure you head over to Applause Store to register now.

The minimum age is 8 with those aged under 17 needing to be accompanied by someone 18+.

For now, Britain’s Got Talent concludes its pre-recorded auditions next Saturday night on ITV1 at 8PM.

Recent auditions have included featured everything from the surprise appearance of Mr Blobby to an act that set Simon Cowell on fire.