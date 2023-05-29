Love Island 2023 cast revealed for new summer series

The first Love Island 2023 contestants on the cast of Season 10 have been revealed.

Maya Jama will be back for her first summer series as a brand new selection of singletons look for love in the sun.

As ever, the cast have to do their utmost to date, couple up and flirt to avoid being dumped from the Island.

With each new day will come new twists and turns including bombshell arrivals. The show will conclude as a couple are crowned Love Island 2023 winners – taking home a £50k prize.

This year, it is up to the public to decide which Islanders couple up in the opening episode. Voting opens on Thursday morning at 8am and you can vote for free via the Love Island App.

For now, meet the current cast of Love Island 2023 contestants…

Love Island 2023 cast

Ruchee Gurung

Age: 24

From: Sutton

Occupation: Beautician

Ruchee says: “I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone. I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the Villa.”

Tyrique Hyde

Age: 24

From: Essex

Occupation: Semi-professional footballer

Tyrique says: “I’ll bring vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty. I don’t sit on the fence, if I have an opinion I will speak up. I’m also not afraid to go after what I want.”

Molly Marsh

Age: 21

From: Doncaster

Occupation: Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator

Molly says: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

George Fensom

Age: 24

From: Bedford

Occupation: Business Development Executive

George says: “I’m the first person to bring the vibe up, I’m always dancing, I’m always the one who wants to go out. My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance, I’m gonna bring dad jokes and dad dancing to the Villa.”

Catherine Agbaje

Age: 22

From: Dublin

Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Agent

Catherine says: “I’m fun, I’m flirty, I’m just never boring. I can chat your ears off!”

Mehdi Edno

Age: 26

From: Bordeaux/London

Occupation: Communications Manager

Mehdi says: “I’ve been busy for the last few years with work, and doing my Masters degree but now I’m done with the busy schedule, and ready to find love.”

Ella Thomas

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Model

Ella says: “I’m the whole package, I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart.”

Mitchel Taylor

Age: 26

From: Sheffield

Occupation: Gas Engineer

Mitchel says: “I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate. I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down.”

Jess Harding

Age: 22

From: London

Occupation: Aesthetics Practitioner

Jess says: “I think I’ve got quite a big personality and I’ve got a heart of gold. I can stand up for myself if I need to. I’m honest, and I love, love. I’m also a really good girlfriend.”

André Furtado

Age: 21

From: Dudley

Occupation: Business owner

André Furtado says: “I’m charming, I’m going to bring good looks and some language lessons. I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie.”

Love Island’s new series begins on Monday, 5 June at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX and continues each weeknight.