Love Island 2023 cast revealed for new summer series

The first Love Island 2023 contestants on the cast of Season 10 have been revealed.
Maya Jama will be back for her first summer series as a brand new selection of singletons look for love in the sun.
As ever, the cast have to do their utmost to date, couple up and flirt to avoid being dumped from the Island.
With each new day will come new twists and turns including bombshell arrivals. The show will conclude as a couple are crowned Love Island 2023 winners – taking home a £50k prize.
This year, it is up to the public to decide which Islanders couple up in the opening episode. Voting opens on Thursday morning at 8am and you can vote for free via the Love Island App.
For now, meet the current cast of Love Island 2023 contestants…
Love Island 2023 cast
Ruchee Gurung
Age: 24
From: Sutton
Occupation: Beautician
Instagram username: @rucheewawo
Ruchee says: “I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone. I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the Villa.”
Tyrique Hyde
Age: 24
From: Essex
Occupation: Semi-professional footballer
Instagram username: @tyriquehyde
Tyrique says: “I’ll bring vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty. I don’t sit on the fence, if I have an opinion I will speak up. I’m also not afraid to go after what I want.”
Molly Marsh
Age: 21
From: Doncaster
Occupation: Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator
Instagram username: @mollygracemarsh
Molly says: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”
George Fensom
Age: 24
From: Bedford
Occupation: Business Development Executive
Instagram username: @georgefensom
George says: “I’m the first person to bring the vibe up, I’m always dancing, I’m always the one who wants to go out. My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance, I’m gonna bring dad jokes and dad dancing to the Villa.”
Catherine Agbaje
Age: 22
From: Dublin
Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Agent
Instagram username: @catherine_agbaje
Catherine says: “I’m fun, I’m flirty, I’m just never boring. I can chat your ears off!”
Mehdi Edno
Age: 26
From: Bordeaux/London
Occupation: Communications Manager
Instagram username: @mehdiedno
Mehdi says: “I’ve been busy for the last few years with work, and doing my Masters degree but now I’m done with the busy schedule, and ready to find love.”
Ella Thomas
Age: 23
From: Glasgow
Occupation: Model
Instagram username: @ellathomas_
Ella says: “I’m the whole package, I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart.”
Mitchel Taylor
Age: 26
From: Sheffield
Occupation: Gas Engineer
Instagram username: @mitcheltaylor_
Mitchel says: “I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate. I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down.”
Jess Harding
Age: 22
From: London
Occupation: Aesthetics Practitioner
Instagram username: @jesshardingox
Jess says: “I think I’ve got quite a big personality and I’ve got a heart of gold. I can stand up for myself if I need to. I’m honest, and I love, love. I’m also a really good girlfriend.”
André Furtado
Age: 21
From: Dudley
Occupation: Business owner
Instagram username: @dre.furtado
André Furtado says: “I’m charming, I’m going to bring good looks and some language lessons. I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie.”
Love Island’s new series begins on Monday, 5 June at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX and continues each weeknight.