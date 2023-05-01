Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney join I'm A Celebrity South Africa all stars line up

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney have been confirmed as the newest two celebs on I’m A Celebrity’s all star series in South Africa.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is currently airing weeknights on ITV, welcoming back former campmates to compete to be crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

The famous faces are going head to head in survival challenges to avoid elimination.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread. ©ITV Plc

Tuesday’s latest episode will see another celeb head home – and two more enter.

Those joining the camp are actor & presenter Joe Swash, who won his series in 2008, and actor Dean Gaffney, who first appeared in 2006’s series.

They join a cast that currently includes Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell and Janice Dickinson.

Joe said: “I’m A Celebrity holds a big place in my heart. I won it and I was lucky enough to go on to present the spin-off series on ITV2 for ten years.

“I met Stacey [Solomon] whilst I was out in Australia and me and Stacey have now married and we have had kids. Doing the all-stars series is closure. It finishes off the circle.”

He added: “Stacey is over the moon about me doing it. The jungle holds a big part in both our hearts. Without the jungle, we wouldn’t have each other. In a way, we owe it to the jungle to say goodbye.”

And Joe shared: “I have done so many Trials but they don’t get any easier. I find them hard and I especially hate the eating Trials. I do think I am going to struggle. I am a bit of a gagger and screamer.”

Meanwhile Dean shared: “I’ve visited South Africa before with some of the EastEnders cast and I know the all-stars version is going to be a different kettle of fish. You have got lions, cheetahs and elephants. I don’t know how I am going to feel if I’m faced with a lion. And if I have to drink a milkshake full of lion, then that is not going to be nice either!

“It’s going to be a whole new set of challenges in South Africa.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX at 9PM.