tellymix
Advertisements

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney join I'm A Celebrity South Africa all stars line up

Posted by Josh Darvill
Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney have been confirmed as the newest two celebs on I’m A Celebrity’s all star series in South Africa.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is currently airing weeknights on ITV, welcoming back former campmates to compete to be crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

The famous faces are going head to head in survival challenges to avoid elimination.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread.
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread. ©ITV Plc

Tuesday’s latest episode will see another celeb head home – and two more enter.

Those joining the camp are actor & presenter Joe Swash, who won his series in 2008, and actor Dean Gaffney, who first appeared in 2006’s series.

They join a cast that currently includes Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell and Janice Dickinson.

Joe said: “I’m A Celebrity holds a big place in my heart. I won it and I was lucky enough to go on to present the spin-off series on ITV2 for ten years.

“I met Stacey [Solomon] whilst I was out in Australia and me and Stacey have now married and we have had kids. Doing the all-stars series is closure. It finishes off the circle.”

He added: “Stacey is over the moon about me doing it. The jungle holds a big part in both our hearts. Without the jungle, we wouldn’t have each other. In a way, we owe it to the jungle to say goodbye.”

And Joe shared: “I have done so many Trials but they don’t get any easier. I find them hard and I especially hate the eating Trials. I do think I am going to struggle. I am a bit of a gagger and screamer.”

Meanwhile Dean shared: “I’ve visited South Africa before with some of the EastEnders cast and I know the all-stars version is going to be a different kettle of fish. You have got lions, cheetahs and elephants. I don’t know how I am going to feel if I’m faced with a lion. And if I have to drink a milkshake full of lion, then that is not going to be nice either!

“It’s going to be a whole new set of challenges in South Africa.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX at 9PM.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook