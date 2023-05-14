Here’s a recap of all the latest auditions on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 this weekend.

The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent continued Sunday night on ITV1.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings as hosts with Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon on the judging panel.

As ever hopefuls will be wanting three or more yeses to get a spot in the second stage where they could make the semi-finals.

Alternatively, five select acts can get the golden buzzer straight through to the live shows.

Recap the sixth round of auditions below…

Avalon Penrose

26-year-old scuba instructor Avalon opened the latest episode as she performed opera together with a delicious mess of glitter, paint, confetti and more. “There’s a lot of people who find opera too high brow and boring but you made it fun,” Amanda said while Bruno described the audition as a “delicious mess”. With four yeses, Avalon made the next round.

Felix Clements

24-year-old Primary school PE teacher Felix Clements was surprised by his kids in the audience has he danced to Balance by Lucy Spraggan. Sailing through to the next stage, Felix was told by Alesha: “When you’re a solo performer to fill that stage is very difficult and you did that brilliantly. Brilliant audition”

Playtoy Orchestra

Musicians Playtoy Orchestra performed classical music on toy instruments. Simon buzzed the audition, saying: “That’s exactly what I thought it was going to sound like… I don’t think I’d want to hear it again.”

Dylan B

12-year-old school boy Dylan stunned the panel after his performance of Listen by Beyoncé. Alesha gushed: “Wow, I think I spent most of that audition gobsmacked. I don’t think I was expecting so much not only incredible tone but your technique is off the scale. You are phenomenal, you’re twelve years old… wow!” With four yeses, Dylan was through to the next stage.

Flying Salsa

Salsa group Flying Salsa performed a routine with tricks and flips to Salsation by David Shire. Alesha enthused: “That is how you put on a show!” With four yeses, the group sailed into the next round.

The Queens

All-female dance group The Queens performed a routine to a medley of tracks while dressed in cow-patterned outfits . “I loved the sense of humour you’ve all got!” said Amanda. Getting four yeses, the group are a step closer to the live shows.

Yo Highness

All-female dance group Yo Highness were next up, performed a routine to a medley of tracks that left the judges in awe. “That was full of sass, attitude and intelligence, you just brought it to the stage!” declared Amanda while Bruno added: “You were a dazzling firework of talent.” The group got four yeses into the next round.

Miki Dark

Mysterious act Miki Dark completed his audition without saying a word. Inviting Simon on stage, Miki went on to perform an entertaining stunt as he covered Simon’s head before seemingly setting it on fire. Amanda joked: “With the amount of product in Simon’s hair, that was a risk!” Getting four yeses, Miki made the next round – but what will he do next?

Gamal John

Closing tonight’s show was 36-year-old Gamal John who stunned the panel with his cover of James Brown classic It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World. Bruno hit the golden buzzer, despite having already done so this series. Simon said: “We are about to get fired… having said that, Bruno is a new judge and if you give something you can’t take it away.” With Bruno’s (second) golden buzzer, Gamal is through to the live shows.

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday night on ITV1 with more auditions.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.