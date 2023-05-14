A mysterious act appeared to set Simon Cowell’s head on fire in a bizarre Britain’s Got Talent audition.

BGT’s latest series continued this Sunday night with more auditions.

Ant & Dec return at the helm for the the new series with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden on the judging panel.

One of the acts hoping to impress them this week was Miki Dark.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Miki Dark. ©Thames

The 57-year-old spoke no words as he walked out on stage and invited Simon to join him.

He then covered Simon’s head in a black bag and a box, before covering it in lighter fluid and setting it all ablaze.

After the audition, Simon was left stunned to find out what had happened.

Meanwhile Amanda said: “It was scary and as much as I don’t want to have Simon go through that again it was massively entertaining and horrific all at once.”

She joked: “With the amount of product in Simon’s hair, that was a risk!”

Alesha agreed: “You’re a very brave man to do that.”

And Bruno added: “I was really captivated by it, I’ve never really seen anything like it.”

With four yeses, Miki Dark walked off stage in silence having made it through to the next round.

Other acts on this weekend’s show included PE teacher Felix Clements, impressive dance group Yo Highness and 12-year-old singing school boy Dylan, who performed Listen by Beyoncé.

The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

As ever contestants are going head to head to win the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 prize.

Who will follow in the footsteps of past winners and win over the public to be crowned 2023 Britain’s Got Talent champion?

Britain’s Got Talent returns next Saturday at 8PM.