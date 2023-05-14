Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Felix. ©Thames

A dancing PE teacher won over the Britain’s Got Talent judges and his pupils in this weekend’s show.

The latest episode of BGT aired on Sunday night on ITV1.

Ant and Dec return presenting the 2023 series with Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden on the judging panel.

One of the acts performing this weekend was 24-year-old PE teacher Felix Clements from Reading.

“It’s just mad to come out on to a stage like this,” he told the judges at his audition before being surprised by kids from his school in the audience.

Felix went on to perform a dance routine. The song he performed to on the show was Balance by Lucy Spraggan.

You can watch the full audition below.

“I thought that was stunning,” Simon said of the audition while Amanda raved: “That was absolutely amazing.”

Alesha added: “When you’re a solo performer to fill that stage is very difficult and you did that brilliantly. Brilliant audition.”

And Bruno concluded: “You have such a range of movement and there was a sense of storytelling there that really made it special an I loved it for that reason.

With four yeses, Felix sailed through to the next round.

Other acts on tonight’s episode included a group of musicians that played classical music on toy instruments and a 12-year-old schoolboy who wowed with a Beyoncé classic.

As ever, performers will want three or more yeses from the judges to get a place in the second stage where they could make the live shows.

The contestants are going head to head to win a cash prize and the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

Who will follow in the footsteps of the last winner Axel Blake and win over viewers to be crowned BGT winner 2023?

Britain’s Got Talent continues with more auditions next Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.