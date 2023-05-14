Singer Gamal John INCREDIBLE Britain's Got Talent audition gets golden buzzer

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Gamal John. ©Thames

Singer Gamal John stunned the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 judges this weekend with his voice.

BGT’s latest series continued on Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant and Dec are back at the helm for the 2023 series with the judging panel made up of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts performing this weekend was 36-year-old singer Gamal John who told the judges he was encouraged to apply by his children.

Gamal went on to belt out It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown.

Alesha raved: “From your first opening note I thought oh man, I don’t have a golden buzzer because you are an absolute superstar that was incredible.

Bruno said: “I am speechless, no words can express how well you sang that song…”

With the audience chanting to press the golden buzzer, Bruno hit the button for the second time this series saying: “I have to!”

Amanda reacted: “Bruno, you only get one!”

Simon said: “We are about to get fired… having said that, Bruno is a new judge and if you give something you can’t take it away.”

He added: “Genuinely, I think all of us were thinking the same thing. That was just a masterclass”

With the extra special golden buzzer from Bruno, Gamal sailed through to the live shows later this year.

Other acts on this weekend’s auditions included a dancing PE teacher who was surprised by his pupils and a mysterious act who got Simon involved in his daredevil audition.

Acts who aren’t lucky enough to get the golden buzzer will be wanting three or more yeses from the judges to make it into the next stage where they could get through to the live shows.

As usual contestants are performing to win a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance and a big cash prize.

Britain’s Got Talent’s new series continues next Saturday night with more auditions.