12-year-old stuns Britain's Got Talent judges with Beyoncé cover

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Dylan B. ©Thames

A 12-year-old schoolboy stunned the Britain’s Got Talent judges tonight with a cover of a Beyoncé classic.

Britain’s Got Talent’s latest series continued on Sunday evening with more auditions on ITV1.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings as hosts while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli make up the panel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Dylan B. ©Thames

One of the acts performing this evening was 12-year-old school boy Dylan.

“I don’t really sing in front of my friends, I’m a bit shy,” Dylan said before heading out on stage. “I’ve been singing since I was little with my sisters and now I’m here… and I’m very scared.”

Dylan went on to belt out Beyoncé’s hit Listen and got a standing ovation.

Bruno enthused “Oh wow! I definitely listened to THAT!”

Alesha reacted: “Wow, I think I spent most of that audition gobsmacked. I don’t think I was expecting so much, not only incredible tone but your technique is off the scale. You are phenomenal, you’re twelve years old… wow!”

Amanda agreed “Flawless.”

Meanwhile Simon commented: “I like your personality, you picked one of the most iconic, difficult songs for your first audition. I think it says a lot about you, you’re confident, who you want to be… I really like you.”

With four yeses, Dylan sailed through to the next round.

Other acts appearing on Britain’s Got Talent this weekend included dancing PE teacher Felix Clements who impressed with a solo routine and musicians Playtoy Orchestra, who performed classical music on toy instruments.

Performers are going head to head to win the opportunity to take to the stage at the Royal Variety Performance and enjoy a big cash prize.

Who will be the one to win the public vote to be crowned Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner?

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 continues with more auditions next Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.