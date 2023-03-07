Here’s who left Love Island 2023 in tonight’s results as another couple was voted off.

This evening saw the remaining couples looking ahead to the show’s final days before a surprise text disturbed the peace.

Ron received the text and read out to the group: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Lana, Ron, Jessie, Will, Sanam, Kai, Tanya, Shaq, Samie., Tom, Rosie and Casey. ©ITV Plc

A follow up message informed: “The public have been voting for their favourite couple, the couples with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight.”

Love Island results!

Another series of texts revealed, in no particular order, the three couples with the fewest votes and therefore vulnerable were Tanya & Shaq, Rosie & Casey and Jessie & Will.

One final message then announced that the couple with the fewest votes and dumped from the Island was Rosie & Casey.

Ahead of tonight’s elimination, the Islanders reflected on their relationships.

The girls gathered around the mini fire pit as Lana asked: “Does anyone feel like they are close to saying the three words?”

Tanya told the girls: “Shaq is my boyfriend in my head but whenever he asks me it needs to be extravagant, I’m very extra, I need a parade, fireworks.”

Meanwhile, over at the fire pit Tom said to the boys: “Imagine some of us get married and have kids?”

As the evening continued, Will and Jessie catch up together as they also speak about the future. Will asked: “We are going to see each other all the time aren’t we? Are we going to move in together?”

Elsewhere, Sanam asked Kai: “What do you think it’s going to look like when we come out of here?”

Kai replied: “I think you’re going to end up being my girlfriend.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.