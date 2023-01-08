Graham Norton 'turns down Britain's Got Talent judging role'

Graham Norton has reportedly turned down an invitation to join the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel.

Amid rumours that David Walliams is set to quit the ITV1 series, show bosses are said to have been in talks with chat show host Graham.

But The Sun newspaper reports that the TV star has decided not to take part.

David Walliams is set to quit the show. ©Thames

“Bosses had their hearts set on Graham. He is so popular with viewers and would make a great addition,” a source shared.

They added: “Money was not the issue but, after some thought, Graham realised it was not a project he wanted to take on right now.”

A spokesperson for the show said that the line up of judges on the 2023 series would be confirmed in due course.

It was claimed last year that David would be stepping down from the show ahead of its latest run.

The comedian has been on the judging panel since 2012, sitting alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon who are all expected to return.

Rumoured potential replacements have included Mo Gilligan and Oti Mabuse.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

Ant & Dec return at the helm for the new series. As always they’ll be on hand to cheer and console acts who head out to face the panel and live audience.

Auditions for the new series are currently scheduled to begin in in London at the Palladium later this month (January) before moving to Manchester at the Lowry in February.

On the show hopefuls will be wanting three or more yeses from the panel to win a place in the second round where they could make the live stages.

A start date for the series on TV is to be announced