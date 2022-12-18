The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato, Rubbish, Piece of Cake, Fawn, Pigeon and Rhino. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer UK is heading back to ITV for series 4 in 2023 and here’s a first look at the new batch of mystery contestants.

The musical guessing game sees secret stars go head to head to put on a standout music performance while keeping their identity a secret with spectacular masks.

The Masked Singer will return to ITV1 and ITVX on New Year’s Day for its fourth series with 12 new contestants, including the show’s first ever musical duo!

They’re all hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone) and Panda (Natalie Imbruglia) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club.

Get a first look at all the new characters below…

The Masked Singer UK contestants

FAWN

They were Fawn to be wild – it’s Fawn!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

JACKET POTATO

Their singing is sure to butter you up – it’s Jacket Potato!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

PIECE OF CAKE

Could this be history in the baking – it’s Piece of Cake!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Piece of Cake. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

PIGEON

It must be dove – it’s Pigeon!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Pigeon. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

RHINO

They were horn this way – it’s Rhino!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

RUBBISH

There’s no time to waste – it’s Rubbish!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rubbish. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

CAT & MOUSE

They’re feline good – Its Cat and Mouse

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cat & Mouse. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

GHOST

Ghouls just want to have fun – Its Ghost!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghost. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

JELLYFISH

They only sing when they’re stinging – it’s Jellyfish!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

KNITTING

Leaving the competition in knots – it’s Knitting!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Knitting. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

OTTER

Ready to blow us all out the water – it’s Otter!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Otter. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

PHOENIX

This bird’s on fire! – it’s Phoenix!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Singer UK 2022 alongside panellists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Each week they will be trying to guess who is hiding in the costume.

The Masked Singer starts on 1 January at 6:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.