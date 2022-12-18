The Masked Singer UK is heading back to ITV for series 4 in 2023 and here’s a first look at the new batch of mystery contestants.
The musical guessing game sees secret stars go head to head to put on a standout music performance while keeping their identity a secret with spectacular masks.
The Masked Singer will return to ITV1 and ITVX on New Year’s Day for its fourth series with 12 new contestants, including the show’s first ever musical duo!
They’re all hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone) and Panda (Natalie Imbruglia) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club.
Get a first look at all the new characters below…
The Masked Singer UK contestants
FAWN
They were Fawn to be wild – it’s Fawn!
JACKET POTATO
Their singing is sure to butter you up – it’s Jacket Potato!
PIECE OF CAKE
Could this be history in the baking – it’s Piece of Cake!
PIGEON
It must be dove – it’s Pigeon!
RHINO
They were horn this way – it’s Rhino!
RUBBISH
There’s no time to waste – it’s Rubbish!
CAT & MOUSE
They’re feline good – Its Cat and Mouse
GHOST
Ghouls just want to have fun – Its Ghost!
JELLYFISH
They only sing when they’re stinging – it’s Jellyfish!
KNITTING
Leaving the competition in knots – it’s Knitting!
OTTER
Ready to blow us all out the water – it’s Otter!
PHOENIX
This bird’s on fire! – it’s Phoenix!
Joel Dommett presents The Masked Singer UK 2022 alongside panellists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.
Each week they will be trying to guess who is hiding in the costume.
The Masked Singer starts on 1 January at 6:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.