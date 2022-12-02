Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of musicals week performances

Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing's Musicals Week. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 musicals special for you to watch.

This Friday night (2 December) saw the remaining six couples performing routines inspired by some iconic musicals.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from the panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Molly & Carlos

Dance: Charleston

Song: Hot Honey Rag from Chicago

Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

Hamza & Jowita

Dance: Samba

Song: They Live In You from The Lion King

Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Kym & Graziano

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Fame from Fame

Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)

Will & Nancy

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Helen & Gorka

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Mein Herr from Cabaret

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Fleur & Vito

Dance: Quickstep

Song: I Got Rhythm from An American In Paris

Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 9, 10)

The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Saturday) results show. There will also be a new routine from the pros and a special musical performance from The Cher Show.

Strictly is back SATURDAY night (3 December) on BBC One from 5:40PM.