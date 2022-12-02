Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of musicals week performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 musicals special for you to watch.
This Friday night (2 December) saw the remaining six couples performing routines inspired by some iconic musicals.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from the panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Molly & Carlos
Dance: Charleston
Song: Hot Honey Rag from Chicago
Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)
Hamza & Jowita
Dance: Samba
Song: They Live In You from The Lion King
Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)
Kym & Graziano
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Fame from Fame
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)
Will & Nancy
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Helen & Gorka
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Mein Herr from Cabaret
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Fleur & Vito
Dance: Quickstep
Song: I Got Rhythm from An American In Paris
Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 9, 10)
The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Saturday) results show. There will also be a new routine from the pros and a special musical performance from The Cher Show.
Strictly is back SATURDAY night (3 December) on BBC One from 5:40PM.