Bruno Tonioli 'to make surprise return to Strictly Come Dancing'

Bruno Tonioli is to make a surprise return to Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

The former judge will make a comeback on the BBC One series for the 2022 Christmas special.

However he won’t be on the panel, instead Bruno is set to entertain audiences with a one-off music performance.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: “Bruno loves to sing. He did an opera album called An Italian Romance back in 2016 and who knows, it might turn into a new career for him.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air this festive period on BBC One, typically broadcasting on Christmas Day itself.

Bruno left Strictly earlier this year after missing 2020’s show due to the pandemic.

Speaking about his departure, Bruno insisted there was “no animosity” and said he couldn’t continue travelling between the UK and America.

“There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision with both of us saying, ‘Listen, this is not going to work like it used to’,” he said. “I just couldn’t do the flying any more.

“I don’t know how I survived that schedule. To be honest, it’s a miracle.”

Strictly pro dancer Anton Du Beke joined the panel in Bruno’s place, sitting alongside fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse

For now, Strictly’s main series continue Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

Those on the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include CBBC star Molly Rainford, media personality Richie Anderson, footballing icon Tony Adams, TV presenter Helen Skelton and Bros singer Matt Goss.

Also on the line up are TV and radio presenter Kaye Adams, television host Kym Marsh, stand up comic & actor Jayde Adams, singer Fleur East and EastEnders star James Bye.

Finishing the 2022 cast are radio DJ and TV presenter Tyler West, comedian and actress Ellie Taylor, TV star Will Mellor, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin and Paralympic champion & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds OBE.

You can watch the series via BBC iPlayer.