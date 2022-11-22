Kym Marsh to miss next Strictly Come Dancing live show

Kym Marsh will miss this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for Covid.

The singer, actress and TV presenter, who is partnered with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, will not perform in Saturday night’s latest live show.

Kym will be giving a bye through to the next weekend, assuming she tests negative.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 8. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

This weekend will see the remaining celebs competing for a spot in the Musicals themed Quarter Final.

Celebrities confirmed for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing line up include singer Molly Rainford, singer & presenter Fleur East, Loose Women regular Kaye Adams and TV & radio host Helen Skelton.

Also on the cast are comedian, actor & presenter Jayde Adams, KISS FM presenter Tyler West, comic Ellie Taylor, football icon Tony Adams MBE and Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds.

Concluding this season’s line up are actor Will Mellor, musician and actor Matt Goss, TV & radio presenter Richie Anderson, EastEnders star James Bye and Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Alongside Kym, those left in the contest are Molly, Fleur, Helen, Ellie T, Hamza and Will.

As ever, this Saturday night will see the celeb and pro couples take to the dancefloor in a bid to win over the judges and fans.

The performances will be scored by the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke before viewers at home can vote.

In the results the lowest ranked pairings will go head to head in the dance off before one is eliminated. Last week saw Tyler become the latest to leave.

Strictly airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.

You can catch up on the series via BBC iPlayer.