Who won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2022? The winner of series 4 was crowned in this week’s results – SPOILER!

After ten weeks, Drag Race UK’s new series named its latest winner on Thursday evening (24 November).

Following a final lip sync battle to This Is My Life by Dame Shirley Bassey, it was Danny Beard who won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2022.

Danny beat Cheddar Gorgeous in the top two while Black Peppa and Jonbers Blonde finished as runners up in the season 4 final.

Danny said: “Thank you for believing in me, I’ve had the wildest dream here meeting the most amazing people.

“I never thought anyone who did drag like me would be a Ru girl so this for all those kids out there who are different.”

The prize for the winner of Drag Race UK was a crown and sceptre, plus an all expenses paid trip to Hollywood to create and star in their own series with the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Alongside RuPaul the judging panel for the final was made up of Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

The final also welcomed back the rest of this year’s Queens: Baby, Copper Topp, Dakota Schiffer, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, a fifth series of Drag Race UK has already been confirmed to air on BBC Three with casting recently taking place.

RuPaul said of the UK version, which first launched in 2019: “It is a dream come true to extend our royal family to the United Kingdom with our partners at BBC Three.

“I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens.”