Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back live on TV tonight on BBC One – here’s all you need to know!

Following last weekend’s Blackpool special there are six remaining couples ready to take to the dancefloor again.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present, as the battle for the Glitter Ball trophy really heats up and the pressure intensifies as the couples compete for a place in the quarter-final.

On the panel, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke will be watching each dance closely, ready to mark each performance out of ten.

The Strictly Come Dancing line up (L-R) James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Once each couple have performed their routine, the voting lines will open and it will be up to the public to decide which two couples must dance for survival in Sunday’s results show.

Last weekend saw Tyler West and Dianne Buswell lose their place in the dance off – who will be the next to get sent packing?

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

After seven eliminations and one exit due to injury, currently a total of seven celebs are remaining in the competition.

They include TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin and singer & actress Molly Rainford.

They’re joined by TV actor Will Mellor, media personality Kym Marsh, comic and actress Ellie Taylor and singer Fleur East.

However Kym will not be dancing this weekend due to a positive Covid test.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances

Here’s week 10’s Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full:

Ellie T & Johannes: Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison

Fleur & Vito: Rumba to Too Lost In You Sugababes

Helen & Gorka: Samba to Eso Beso by Emma Bunton

Molly & Carlos: Tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Hamza & Jowita: Argentine Tango to Libertango by Bond

Will & Nancy: Charleston to Hush by Kula Shaker

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 26 November at 7:15PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the earlier time of 6PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as the bottom two couples based on judges’ scores and viewer votes is revealed.

The panel – Shirley, Motsi, Anton and Craig – will have the difficult task of deciding who dances into next week and who is out the competition for good.

This weekend’s musical performance comes from Tom Grennan and Joel Corry.