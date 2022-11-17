I'm A Celebrity first look as Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner face 'Scareground' trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity as Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner take on the latest trial.

Ant & Dec visited camp yesterday (Wednesday, 16 November) to reveal who would be doing the next trial.

However there was a twist as the duo announced that the public had not been voting and instead the campmates had to decide which three celebrities to put forward for the challenge.

Jill, Mike and Owen were chosen to take on the trial, called The Scareground.

You can watch a first look at the trial below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Thursday, 17 November at 9PM.

Other contestants currently in the jungle comedian Seann Walsh, TV presenter & journalist Charlene White, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver.

Completing the line up is stand up Babatúndé Aléshé, MP Matt Hancock, singer Boy George and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas.

Last night saw Chris take on the latest trial, with Ant & Dec explaining to him: “This is Boiling Point. You’ve got to enter the boiler room and retrieve four spanners. You’re going to use those spanners to release 11 stars that are within the boiler room and the underground pipe network. Only stars in the star bag at the end of time will count.”

He ended the challenge with just the one star, reacting: “I can’t go back to camp.”

Chris added: “They’ll all say really nice things and every single one of them will be lying… I think I’m going to go back and tell them I got none.”

For his one star, the celebs got a dinner of a single, small bony fish and one mushroom.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV.