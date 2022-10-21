The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s your first look at tonight’s final of The Masked Dancer 2022!

The Masked Dancer season 2 concludes this weekend on ITV.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebrities compete to put on a standout dance performance all while their real identities are kept secret behind spectacular masks.

In tonight’s episode, the identities of all remaining Masked Dancers will be revealed as the final three compete to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, this week sees regular panellists Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch joined by special guests John Bishop and Dawn French.

Get a first look at tonight’s final performances below…

Scissors

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

Pearly King

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pearly King. ©Bandicoot TV

Onomatopoeia

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Onomatopoeia. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer UK season 2 concludes Saturday night at 6:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Other mystery acts in the competition in 2022 who have already been unmasked are Odd Socks, Cactus, Sea Slug, Astronaut, Candlestick, Pillar and Post, Pig, Prawn Cocktail and Tomato Sauce.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.