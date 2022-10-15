The Voice 2022 RECAP! All of the blind auditions from week seven

The Voice was back tonight for its final round of auditions of the new season – here are all the performances.

Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie were back in the turning chairs for season 11 this autumn – alongside newbie Anne-Marie.

Presented by Emma Willis, The Voice welcomes talented singers to compete for a life changing record contract.

Tonight saw the last of the blind auditions as the four coaches raced to complete their teams with the best acts.

The performers belt out their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here’s a full rundown of tonight’s final round of the blind auditions…

Rodwell

First up tonight was 23-year-old Rodwell, originally from Derby but currently living in London. He performed The Blower’s Daughter by Damien Rice to win the final spot on Team Olly.

Hatice Tuzun

24-year-old Hatice Tuzun from South East London was next up, singing Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude to immediately get Will.i.am spinning around for her, followed by Tom. Choosing between the pair, Hatice joined Team Will.

Jamie Andrew

Last to perform in this year’s blind auditions was 31-year-old Jamie Andrew from Kent who performed Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande to win the final place on Team Tom.

Following the auditions, the show introduced its new round The Callbacks as the coaches were joined by superstar mentors to decide their semi-finalists.

The Voice UK airs Saturday nights on ITV.