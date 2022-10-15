Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start time, line up, songs and dances - Week 4

The celebrities and professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back tonight – but what time does it start and who’s dancing what?

So far two couples have been voted out of the competition and another elimination looms this week.

Tonight, the remaining thirteen pairs dance live for votes from the viewers at home and all important marks from the four judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke

The Strictly Come Dancing line up (L-R) James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Who will impress enough to win a place in next week’s BBC Centenary Special?

Ahead of tonight’s live show at 6:30PM on BBC One, here’s all you need to know…

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

Currently thirteen celebs are left in the competition including TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton, presenter & actress Kym Marsh, footballing icon Tony Adams and CBBC star Molly Rainford.

They’re joined by stand up comic & actor Jayde Adams, singer Fleur East, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds OBE, comedian Ellie Taylor and Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin.

Completing this season’s cast are Bros star Matt Goss, TV actor Will Mellor, radio DJ and TV presenter Tyler West and EastEnders actor James Bye.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Dances and songs – Week 4

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles for this evening are as follows:

Ellie and Nikita: Salsa to I Love Your Smile by Shanice

Ellie and Johannes: Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu

Fleur and Vito: Argentine Tango to Paint it Black by Ciara

Helen and Gorka: Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Jayde and Karen: American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler

Kym and Graziano: Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings

Molly and Carlos: Cha Cha Cha to Do What I Do by Lady Bri

Hamza and Jowita: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

James and Amy: Quickstep to Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders

Matt and Nadiya: Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney

Tony and Katya: American Smooth to With A Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker

Tyler and Dianne: Couples’ Choice to Garage Megamix

Will and Nancy: Rumba to The Joker and The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift

Strictly Come Dancing judges (L-R): Anton du Beke; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Craig Revel Horwood. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 15 October at 6:30PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:15PM with the third results of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 as the next couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the next to say their goodbyes.

Plus, George Ezra will be in the studio to perform.