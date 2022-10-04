John Fashanu has been confirmed for Dancing On Ice’s latest series.

The football legend is best known for his time playing for Wimbledon in the 1980s and 1990s as well as his presenting career, fronting game show Gladiators.

Speaking about signing up for the series, John said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it.

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”

John is the second confirmed celeb for the new series on Dancing On Ice.

Yesterday saw EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer become the first name confirmed for the line up.

She said: “I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun.

“My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50 year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

The new series of DOI will launch in 2023 on ITV and ITV’s new streaming service ITVX.

The programme usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.

As always, in each episode the cast of famous faces will hit the rink live together with their pro skaters in a bid to get top marks from the ice panel and viewers at home.