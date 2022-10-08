The Masked Dancer recap! Watch all the performances and reveals from episode six

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of the latest episode of The Masked Dancer 2022 UK with all the performances and reveals.

Series 2 of The Masked Dancer is currently airing on ITV each weekend.

Throughout eight episodes a brand new selection of twelve famous faces will be dancing while keeping their identity a secret.

A line up of celebrity sleuths – football star Peter Crouch, media personality Jonathan Ross, presenter Davina McCall and Strictly pro Oti Mabuse – will try to find out who is behind the mask each episode. This weekend they were joined by Mo Gilligan who returned to the show as a special guest.

This evening saw the remaining seven celebrities dance once more before another one was eliminated and took off their mask.

Watch all the performances and seventh celebrity reveal below…

Scissors

Scissors opened the latest episode with a routine to Spice Girls classic Wannabe.

Odd Socks

Second onto the stage this weekend was Odd Socks who performed a ‘military jazz’ routine to Run The World by Beyoncé.

Candlestick

Next up was Candlestick who performed a partner street dance routine to Finesse by Bruno Mars.

Onomatopoeia

For their latest performance, Onomatopoeia danced a funk and soul routine to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai.

Sea Slug

Sea Slug was the penultimate act to dance tonight, performing to Under The Sea from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Pearly King

Last to perform this weekend was Pearly King who danced to House Of Fun by Madness.

Candlestick is revealed!

After all contestants had performed the studio audience voted for their favourites with Onomatopoeia and Candlestick in the bottom two. The judges chose who to save, picking Onomatopoeia. As a result, Candlestick was eliminated from the competition and took off their mask to reveal Bake Off star Liam Charles.

The second series of The Masked Dancer continues on ITV Saturday nights.