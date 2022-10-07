Here’s a first look at the next episode of The Voice UK as it returns on Saturday night.
This weekend sees the sixth round of auditions for the new series on ITV at 8PM.
It’s the eleventh series of the show with Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am all back in the spinning red chairs.
They’re after ten acts for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the latest superstar singers.
As ever the contestants must perform to the backs of the panel who can only decide to turn for acts based on their vocals alone.
If more than one coach turns then it’s up to the act to pick which team to join. However, if no coach turns, the act heads home.
Meet this weekend’s contestants singing for a spin below…
Tobi Kaye
Helen Leahy
Olivia Mason
Naomi Johnson
Steven Hastings
Ruby Joyce
Olivia Mulqueeny
Niamh Nolan
The Voice UK is on Saturday, 8 October at 8PM on ITV and the ITV Hub.