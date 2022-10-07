Here’s a first look at the next episode of The Voice UK as it returns on Saturday night.

This weekend sees the sixth round of auditions for the new series on ITV at 8PM.

It’s the eleventh series of the show with Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am all back in the spinning red chairs.

They’re after ten acts for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the latest superstar singers.

As ever the contestants must perform to the backs of the panel who can only decide to turn for acts based on their vocals alone.

If more than one coach turns then it’s up to the act to pick which team to join. However, if no coach turns, the act heads home.

Meet this weekend’s contestants singing for a spin below…

Tobi Kaye

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tobi Kaye performs. ©ITV Plc

Helen Leahy

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Helen Leahy performs. ©ITV Plc

Olivia Mason

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Olivia Mason performs. ©ITV Plc

Naomi Johnson

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Naomi Johnson performs. ©ITV Plc

Steven Hastings

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Steven Hastings performs. ©ITV Plc

Ruby Joyce

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ruby Joyce performs. ©ITV Plc

Olivia Mulqueeny

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Olivia Mulqueeny performs. ©ITV Plc

Niamh Nolan

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Niamh Nolan performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK is on Saturday, 8 October at 8PM on ITV and the ITV Hub.