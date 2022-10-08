I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 is on its way – here’s all we know about the series so far.

After two years in Wales due to the pandemic, I’m A Celebrity will be back in Australia for its latest series.

Ant and Dec will be back to welcome a brand new cast of famous faces to the jungle camp for a series of testing bushtucker trials.

As ever, viewers will vote to decide who faces the challenges and ultimately who is crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

When will I’m A Celebrity 2022 start on TV?

If you’re eagerly awaiting for when I’m A Celeb is back on TV there’s good news.

Typically the show begins in mid-November but the 2022 series will reportedly start weeks earlier to avoid the World Cup.

Taking place in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will run from 21 November to 18 December.

While no start date has been officially announced just yet, ITV are said to be looking at starting I’m A Celebrity possibly in October to avoid any overlap with the football matches.

Who’s on the line up?

While ITV is officially keeping this year’s line up of celebrity campers a tightly-guarded secret for now, there have been some rumours.

Iconic singer Boy George is reportedly one of the names on the cast, apparently scooping the show’s biggest ever fee.

Boy George on stage. Credit: Flickr/Paul Carless (CC-BY-2.0)

Further famous faces rumoured to be taking part in 2022’s I’m A Celebrity include comedian Babatunde Aléshé, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, Loose Women star Charlene White, Olympic diver Tom Daley, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and football star Adebayo Akinfenwa.

For now, you can catch up on past series of I’m A Celeb via ITV Hub here.

Meanwhile a new All Stars spin-off show is set to air in 2023.