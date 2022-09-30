Here’s a first look at the latest episode of The Voice as it returns to screen on Saturday.

This weekend sees the fifth set of auditions for the new season.

It’s the eleventh series of the show with Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie all back in their spinning red chairs.

All four are after the most talented singers for their teams as contestants perform to the backs of the coaches to get them to hit their buzzers.

The acts that impress and win a spot on one of the four teams and a place in The Callbacks later this year.

Ultimately, one singer will be crowned the winner and take home the prize of a a record deal with Universal label UMOD.

Triniboi Joocie

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Triniboi Joocie performs. ©ITV Plc

Aaron Garrett

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Aaron Garrett performs. ©ITV Plc

Francesca Fairclough

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Francesca Fairclough performs. ©ITV Plc

Smokiecoco

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Smokiecoco [Alex and Rio] perform. ©ITV Plc

Amanda Lepusinka

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amanda Lepusinka performs. ©ITV Plc

Mila Lake

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mila Lake performs. ©ITV Plc

Anthony Hughes

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Anthony Hughes performs. ©ITV Plc

Tom Hartley-Booth

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tom Hartley-Booth performs. ©ITV Plc

Kira Mac

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Kira Mac performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice airs on Saturday, 1 October at 8PM on ITV.