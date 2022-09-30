Here’s a first look at the latest episode of The Voice as it returns to screen on Saturday.
This weekend sees the fifth set of auditions for the new season.
It’s the eleventh series of the show with Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie all back in their spinning red chairs.
All four are after the most talented singers for their teams as contestants perform to the backs of the coaches to get them to hit their buzzers.
The acts that impress and win a spot on one of the four teams and a place in The Callbacks later this year.
Ultimately, one singer will be crowned the winner and take home the prize of a a record deal with Universal label UMOD.
Triniboi Joocie
Aaron Garrett
Francesca Fairclough
Smokiecoco
Amanda Lepusinka
Mila Lake
Anthony Hughes
Tom Hartley-Booth
Kira Mac
The Voice airs on Saturday, 1 October at 8PM on ITV.
More on: The Voice UK 2022 Reality TV