Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back tonight – but what time does it start and who’s dancing what?

It’s week one this weekend with the performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing start time is 6:45PM with a marathon two-hour long show running until just after 9:10PM.

But who’s on the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?

Well here’s ALL you need to know about tonight’s first Strictly Come Dancing live show…

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

Fifteen celebs begin the competition tonight.

The Strictly line up (L-R) James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Names on Strictly Come Dancing line up include comic Ellie Taylor, Bros frontman Matt Goss, TV & radio host Helen Skelton, football star Tony Adams and telly and radio host Richie Anderson.

Also on the line up are TV and radio presenter Tyler West, actor Will Mellor, singer & presenter Fleur East, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin and presenter & actress Kym Marsh.

Finishing this year’s cast are CBBC actress Molly Rainford, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, soap star James Bye, stand up comic & actor Jayde Adams and Loose Women regular Kaye Adams.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Dances and songs – Week 1

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Ellie S and Nikita: Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE

Ellie T and Johannes: Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester

Fluer and Vito: Cha Cha Cha to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

Helen and Gorka: American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin

Jayde and Karen: Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman

Kaye and Kai: Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA

Kym and Graziano: Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton

Molly and Carlos: Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix

Hamza and Jowita: Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

James and Amy: Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics

Matt and Nadiya: Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band

Richie and Giovanni: Cha Cha Cha to I’m Your Man by Wham!

Tony and Katya: Tango to Go West by Village People

Tyler and Dianne: American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles

Will and Nancy: Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

Strictly Come Dancing judges (L-R): Anton du Beke; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Craig Revel Horwood. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight as all 15 couples take to the dancefloor on Saturday, 24 September at 6:45PM.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10, with a maximum of 40 points on offer.

But as ever in there first week, no one will be heading home.

Although there will be no elimination, the marks from the judges will carry forward to next week when viewers will also get to vote for the first time.

The viewer votes and judges’ marks will be combined to determine the bottom two celebs who must dance off to stay in the competition. The judges will then pick one couple to save, with head judge Shirley in charge of the casting vote.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and, from next weekend, Sunday nights on BBC One.