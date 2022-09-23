The celebrities and professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing 2022 perform. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here’s a look at the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 celebs in their very first performance.

This year we’ve fifteen celebrity contestants and tonight’s launch saw them partnered up with the pros.

For 2022, the celebs met their pro dancers prior to launch night in a series of surprise meetings which were filmed for the episode.

Once in the studio together, they took to the dancefloor for the very first time in a special group dance.

You can watch the first performance from Strictly Come Dancing’s class of 2022 above…

Couples announced for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include Tony Adams and Katya Jones, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal and Will Mellor and Nancy Xu.

Joining them are Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe , Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin , Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu and Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez.

Concluding the 2022 couples are Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima, Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova, James Bye and Amy Dowden and Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice.

Meanwhile five of the pros won’t get celebrity partners with Neil Jones, Luba Mushtuk and Cameron Lombard joining new professionals Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas on the bench.

They will still take part in the show’s pro group dances and also perform together with music acts in Sunday’s results show.

For now, the celebrity and pro couples will take to the dancefloor live for the first time this Saturday night.

Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show airs on Saturday, 24 September.