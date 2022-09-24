The Voice continued tonight for its fourth round of blind auditions of the new series – here are all the performances.

Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie return to the spinning chairs for series 11 this year.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK 2022 is open to talented soloists and groups who are competing for a record contract.

The first step in the path to the final is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions where contestants perform their chosen song with a live band to the backs of the coaches, hoping to get them to spin.

Here’s a rundown of this evening’s latest round of the blind auditions…

Andres Cruz

Opening up the fourth round of auditions was 24-year-old Andres Cruz who got both Tom and Olly turning with his energetic cover of Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello. Choosing which team to join, Andres opted to become the latest member of Team Olly.

Jordan Brook

26-year-old hairdresser Jordan Brook from Essex performed Amazed by Lonestar at his blind audition but sadly didn’t the coaches to turn.

Rhys Christian

30-year-old Rhys Christian from Brighton performed So Sick by Ne-Yo and won himself a place straight onto Sir Tom Jones’ team.

Monroe

Trio Monroe – made up of teachers Charlotte, Becky and Jodie from Lancashire – were next on stage, performing What’s Up? by 4 Non Blondes. The audition won turns from all four judges but with Will blocking Olly, Monroe had only three to pick from. Choosing which team to join, Monroe went with Anne-Marie.

Mandeep Singh

26-year-old junior doctor Mandeep Singh from Essex performed Touch The Sky by Kanye West but unfortunately didn’t manage to get any turns from the coaches.

Rhianna Keane

22-year-old Rhianna Keane from Birmingham performed Leave The Door Open’ by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic to secure a last minute spin from Will.i.am.

Aaron Bolton

35-year-old singer Aaron Bolton from Norfolk belted out Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus at his audition but sadly didn’t get a turn from any of the coaches.

Hannah Rowe

19-year-old Hannah Rowe from Barnsley performed Don’t Leave Me Lonely by Mark Ronson Ft. Yebba in the penultimate audition of the night, winning a place on Team Anne-Marie.

Jake of Diamonds

Closing this weekend’s episode was 28-year-old Jake who won spins from both Olly and Tom with his original song Words, choosing to join Team Tom.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.