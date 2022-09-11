The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rachel Modest performs. ©ITV Plc

Rachel Modest gave a showstopping audition on The Voice UK this weekend.

Series 11 of the ITV singing competition welcomes Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie back to the spinning red chairs.

The weekend saw the blind auditions continue for the brand new season.

One contestant winning a place in the next round was 45-year-old Rachel from Chesterfield who performed a cover of For All We Know by Donny Hathaway.

Watch Rachel Modest’s performance on The Voice UK below…

Rachel got all four coaches to turn for her take on the song and chose to join Team Tom.

He told her: “You are the real deal, you sing right from there – straight out of the heart – and you have the instrument to show it. Fantastic. I loved it.”

Added Anne-Marie: “I have goosebumps. I think you’re incredible. Every part of it was spectacular. You’re unbelievable and I couldn’t not turn around”.

Will agreed: “Your voice filled up the room, it gave me like a home, like a safe feeling. It’s a powerful ability to make people feel safe.”

And Olly concluded: “The biggest compliment I can give you is that is probably one of the best performances I’ve ever seen on this show.”

Other acts auditioning on The Voice this week included 27-year-old fulltime performer Shaka from Leicester who sang Basement Jaxx and Lisa Kekaula’s Good Luck to win herself a spot on Team Olly.

Also on the show was 24-year-old Harrison James from Solihull who performed Anne-Marie’s own song 2002 to win a spot on her team

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, The Voice UK is open to talented soloists, duos and trios. At stake is the top prize of a recording contract.

The Voice continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Full episodes of The Voice online via the ITV Hub website.

Acts who make it through the blind auditions will go on to compete in the callbacks later in the series.