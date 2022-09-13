Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start date postponed after the Queen's death

The launch of Strictly Come Dancing has been postponed in the wake of the Queen’s death.

It was announced last week that Her Majesty had passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

Both BBC and ITV have cancelled a number of shows to cover the news and TV schedules will continue to be disrupted in the coming days.

Strictly Come Dancing. Picture Shows: Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly – (C) BBC – Photographer: David Oldham

It means that the start of Strictly Come Dancing’s new series has been pushed back.

Originally scheduled for this Saturday night (17 September), Strictly will now start on Friday 23 September with its pre-recorded launch show.

The first live show will follow the very next day on Saturday 24 September,

Names on the new Strictly Come Dancing line up include actor Will Mellor, TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, singer Molly Rainford, Bros frontman Matt Goss and TV presenter Kym Marsh.

Joining them are Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds, EastEnders star James Bye, television & radio presenter Richie Anderson, stand up comedian Jayde Adams and singer & presenter Fleur East.

Completing the 2022 line up are footballer turned manager Tony Adams, Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin, TV and radio presenter Tyler West, comic and actress Ellie Taylor and Loose Women star Kaye Adams.

As well as Strictly, BBC has announced revised dates for Celebrity Masterchef (22 September) and new drama Crossfire (20 – 22 September).

Meanwhile The National Television Awards – originally due to take place on 15 September – have already been back to October.

However Channel 4 has confirmed that the Great British Bake Off will launch as scheduled tonight (13 September).

The Queen’s state funeral has been confirmed for this Monday, 19 September with coverage across the BBC.

Over on ITV, the broadcaster has revealed it will be airing news coverage from 6AM to midnight which will be broadcast across all of their channels, as well as online via the ITV Hub.