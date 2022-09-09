The launches of Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off could be postponed in the wake of the Queen’s death.

It was announced yesterday evening that Her Majesty had passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

Both BBC and ITV have cancelled a number of shows to cover the news and it’s likely that TV schedules will continue to be disrupted for a number of days if not weeks.

The Great British Bake Off’s Matt, Prue, Paul & Noel

It means that the start of Strictly Come Dancing and the Great British Bake Off’s new series could be pushed back.

The National Television Awards – currently due to take place on 15 September – may also not go ahead as planned.

Meanwhile shows originally due to air over the weekend, including The Masked Dancer, may also be postponed.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “All the major channels are trying to work out whether or not to continue with their shows as planned.

“The Strictly launch is pre-recorded and is due to air next Saturday night – but with the Queen’s funeral expected to be just days later it has not yet been decided whether this will go ahead as planned.

“Everything is on hold and up in the air at the moment.”

For now ITV has cancelled all regular programming today (9 September) with ITV News special running all day until the evening.

From 8:30PM, Jonathan Dimbleby will present a special feature-length tribute, Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign.

Over on the BBC, BBC One will be airing a news special throughout the day with many originally scheduled shows now airing on BBC Two. These include yesterday’s postponed episode of EastEnders at 7PM.

However planned episodes of Have I Got News For You, A Question Of Sport and Celebrity Masterchef will not air.

Both Channel 4 and Channel 5 will be airing a mixture of regularly scheduled programming and special news bulletins throughout the day. On Channel 4, The Last Leg will not air as scheduled.

Meanwhile it’s been revealed a peak audience of 10 million people watched BBC One last night as the sad news first broke.