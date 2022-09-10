The Voice continued tonight for its second round of auditions of the new season – here are all the performances.

Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie are all back in the spinning red chairs of this year’s new series.

Again hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK is open to talented performers who will compete for a recording contract.

The first step to the final is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions. The hopefuls sing their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here’s a full recap of this evening’s latest round of the blind auditions…

The Beatty Brothers

Opening the latest episode of the blind auditions were The Beatty Brothers – 32-year-old Wayne and and 27-year-old Barry – from Dublin, Ireland. Their performance of You Are The Reason by Calum Scott got Sir Tom spinning before Will and Olly also turned. Choosing between the trio, The Beatty Brothers chose to join Team Olly.

Richard Hadfield

27-year-old Richard Hadfield – who previously won Britain’s Got Talent as part of musical theatre vocal group Collabro – was next on stage. He performed I Who Have Nothing but unfortunately didn’t get a turn from the coaches.

Harrison James

24-year-old Harrison James from Solihull performed Anne-Marie’s own song on 2002 and got her to quickly turn with all the other coaches quickly following. With Anne-Marie choosing to block Olly, Harrison had a trio of coaches to pick from and went with Anne-Marie.

Shaka

27-year-old fulltime performer Shaka from Leicester performed Basement Jaxx and Lisa Kekaula’s Good Luck to win herself a spot on Team Olly.

Lee Jones

50-year-old truck driver Lee Jones from Kent belted out Hold My Girl by George Ezra and got a spin from Sir Tom to secure a spot on the Welsh legend’s team.

Tom Collins

24-year-old Tom Collins from North Wales was next up, performing Dakota by Stereophonics. Unfortunately, the energetic performance didn’t manage to get any of the coaches to hit their buzzers.

Rain Castillo

22-year-old Rain Castillo from Liverpool performed Simmer by Mahalia ft Burna and got Will, Anne-Marie and Sir Tom all turning. After the three gave their pitches, Rain chose to join Team Will.

Rachel Modest

Closing this weekend’s auditions was 45-year-old Rachel Modest from Chesterfield who gave a showstopping audition of For All We Know by Donny Hathaway. After getting all four coaches to turn, Rachel chose to join Team Tom.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV. Catch up on episodes online via the ITV Hub.