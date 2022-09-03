Strictly Come Dancing reveals first look at four new professional dancers

Group shot of new Strictly pros with couple of returning Strictly professionals - picture credit Robin Lee-Perrella

Here's a first look at Strictly Come Dancing's new professional dancers as they prepare to join the ballroom.

Strictly announced earlier this year that 2022 would welcome four new pros, joining the sixteen returning dancers to make for the show's biggest professional line up in history.

Joining the show in 2022 are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

Karen Hauer with new Strictly pro Vito Coppola - picture credit Robin Mason

New Strictly pro Lauren Oakley - picture credit Robin Lee-Perrella

They'll make up the bumper professionals line up alongside the returning pros including Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones and Neil Jones.

Also back will be Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec both announced their exits from Strictly earlier this year.

On joining Strictly, Vito Coppola enthused: "I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)"

Lauren Oakley added: "I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most. Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family."

New Strictly pro Michelle Tsiakkas - picture credit Robin Lee-Perrella

Jowita Przystal with new Strictly pro Carlos Gu - picture credit Robin Lee-Perrella

Carlos Gu said: "I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well. I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine."

And Michelle Tsiakkas commented: "Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl. I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!"

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Saturday, 17 September on BBC One.

The launch show will see the pros partnered up with one of this year's celebs.

Names confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line up include singer & actress Molly Rainford, TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton, singer-songwriter Matt Goss, TV and radio host Tyler West and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.