Strictly Come Dancing to mark BBC centenary with special themed week

This year's Strictly Come Dancing will honour the BBC centenary with a special themed week.

Strictly Come Dancing will return in September with its usual themed weeks such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and Musicals Week.

For 2022 there will also be a new special BBC 100 themed week.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas,Picture shows: Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas ,BBC,Ray Burmiston

The BBC share: "Celebrating 100 years of the BBC, the fun-filled new themed episode will see each of the couples take to the Strictly ballroom floor, either dancing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most loved services.

"There will also be two dazzling professional routines, one dedicated to the BBC’s natural history programming and another that will see our professional dancers “crashing” some of the BBC’s flagship shows."

As well as the themed weeks, 2022 will see Strictly return to Blackpool Tower in November for the first time in two years.

Sarah James, Executive Producer for Strictly Come Dancing said: "We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s centenary.

"It’s the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom this year, we can’t wait to get back to Blackpool!"

Strictly Come Dancing will start on Saturday, 17 September on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Strictly 2022 line up

Celebrities confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line up include radio DJ Tyler West, TV and radio presenter Kaye Adams, TV presenter Helen Skelton, Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds and soap star James Bye.

They're joined by Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin, TV & radio presenter Richie Anderson, media personality Kym Marsh, comedian Ellie Taylor and footballing icon Tony Adams MBE.

Finishing the 2022 cast are singer & host Fleur East, CBBC actress Molly Rainford, comedian & actor Jayde Adams, actor Will Mellor and musician and actor Matt Goss.