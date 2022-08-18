Big Brother's return to TV next year is reportedly set to feature a cast 'from all walks of life'.

Show bosses are said to be keen to avoid 'influencer types' often seen on Love Island.

A source told the Daily Mirror the reboot would be "old school Big Brother".

They explained: "There will be a diverse casting across a range of ages, which is what made Big Brother so special. It won’t be like Love Island, where the contestants are all young social media influencer types – they want ‘all walks of life’.

"There will absolutely be no outside influence – just like in the original series – so they won’t get a day off every week like they do in the villa."

ITV confirmed earlier this month it would bring Big Brother back in 2023 on ITV.

It teased: "A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

"The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

"Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize."

Big Brother first launched in the UK in 2000 on Channel 4.

It moved to Channel 5 in 2011 where it last aired in 2018.

A start date for the new series on ITV2 is to be confirmed.