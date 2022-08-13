Helen Skelton confirmed as final Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant

Helen Skelton has been confirmed as the final celebrity on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Helen Skelton is a TV and radio broadcaster who first rose to fame presenting Newsround and Blue Peter.

Since then, she has presented shows across various channels, including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches, Channel 4’s Rugby league Super league coverage and Inside The Superbrands in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and being a regular on ITV Tonight.

Helen Skelton on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Helen has also hosted shows on BBC Radio 2 and has just been announced as the host of the new-look BBC Radio 5 Live Sunday morning show.

Helen said of joining Strictly: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”

The news was revealed this morning (13 August) on BBC Radio 2 Claudia Winkleman.

Helen is the fifteenth and final contestant on this year’s Strictly cast.

More names confirmed for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include TV star Will Mellor, Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin, soap star James Bye, comedian Ellie Taylor and TV and radio host Tyler West.

Also on the cast are Loose Women star Kaye Adams, telly presenter Kym Marsh, Bros star Matt Goss, singer & actress Molly Rainford and actor & comedian Jayde Adams.

Finishing the 2022 cast are Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds OBE, television & radio host Richie Anderson, singer, TV & radio presenter Fleur East and football legend Tony Adams MBE.

The celebs will soon be paired with one of this year’s professional dancers, including new pros Michelle Tsiakkas, Vito Coppola, Lauren Oakley and Carlos Gu.

Strictly’s new series begins in the autumn on BBC One, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will be back as judges with Anton Du Beke joining the panel permanently.